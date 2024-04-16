Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win These Dodge Challengers

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win two iconic Dodge Challengers, the 1970 R/T and the 2023 SRT Super Stock, in striking Plum Crazy paint.

Dream Giveaway Garage is making automotive dreams come true again with its latest spectacular offering: the "Plum Craziest" Dodge Challenger sweepstakes. This unique giveaway celebrates over a decade since the first Plum Crazy Challenger was awarded and ups the ante by offering not one, but two exceptional versions of this iconic muscle car.

The first prize, a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, is a pristine example of muscle car heritage. Discovered in the private collection of Jim Holden, former President and CEO of Chrysler Corporation, this vehicle is one of only 1,640 produced with the coveted 440ci Six-Pack engine. It features a Super Track Pack with a Pistol Grip 4-speed gearbox, Sure Grip limited-slip rear axle, 4.10 gears, and power disc brakes, making it a collector's dream. The vehicle has undergone a meticulous rotisserie restoration using many new old stock parts, ensuring it remains as authentic as possible.

Joining this classic is the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the epitome of modern muscle. As part of the final "Last Call" series for the Hellcat-powered Challengers, the SRT Super Stock claims the title of the fastest, most powerful muscle car in the world at its launch, equipped with a supercharged 6.2L HEMI High Output V-8 delivering 807 horsepower. This vehicle is especially rare, with only 27 units produced, and features performance enhancements including drag radial tires standard – a first for any production muscle car.

This sweepstakes not only offers an incredible chance to own two of the most sought-after muscle cars in history but also supports charitable causes, benefiting veterans and children's charities. With the auction set to draw muscle car enthusiasts and collectors worldwide, the anticipation is building. Will you be the lucky winner to drive away with these stunning pieces of automotive history? Enter now and make your muscle car dreams a reality while supporting great causes.

