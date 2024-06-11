Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win These Dodge Challengers

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win two amazing dream car Dodges.

This giveaway offers the chance to win two highly sought-after Dodge Challengers: a classic 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440-6 and a modern 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock.

The 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440-6 features a 440ci/Six-Pack engine. It is one of only 1,640 produced and comes equipped with the Super Track Pack, a Pistol Grip 4-speed gear box, Sure Grip limited-slip rear axle, 4.10 gears, and power disc brakes. This vehicle has undergone a rotisserie restoration using many new old stock parts. It was formerly in the private collection of Jim Holden, the former President and CEO of the Chrysler Corporation.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock boasts a supercharged 6.2L HEMI High Output V-8 engine with 807 horsepower. This muscle car can cover a quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 131 miles per hour and comes standard with drag radial tires. Only 27 of these Plum Crazy-colored Challengers were produced in the final run of Hellcat-powered Challengers.

By making a donation to support various charities, participants can enter the giveaway for a chance to win both of these exceptional vehicles. Motorious readers receive double entries, enhancing their chances of winning these incredible Plum Crazy Challengers.

Are you ready to potentially bring home this enviable pair of Mopar muscle cars?

