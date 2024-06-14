Nissan GT-R R35 Officially Dies with These Two Special Editions
Rumors of the end of Nissan’s most beloved sports car have been circulating for months, and now we finally have confirmation. Nissan announced Friday that the 2024 GT-R limited-production T-spec Takumi Edition and Skyline Edition will be the last of the legendary R35 generation.
“After more than 17 years of thrilling fans and exhilarating drivers, GT-R production for the North American market will sunset in October,” Nissan announced in Friday's press release. “Since its launch, the R35 GT-R has delivered supercar-rivaling performance and excitement for a supercar-beating price tag, engaging a new generation of automotive enthusiasts in the U.S., and showing many more expensive sports cars its taillights on the racetrack.”
Since its initial release in 2008, the R35 GT-R has been a fan-favorite sports car for its combination of practicality and performance. Known affectionately as “Godzilla,” the GT-R racked up performance car awards over its 17-year lifespan and maintained impressive results in motorsports. In our first test of the supercar back in 2008, Road & Track called the GT-R “the most potent automobile to ever come from Japan,” adding that it “might well be considered the most exotic car on the planet.”
The legacy of the R35 GT-R will be upheld to the end, with the T-spec Takumi Edition and Skyline Edition standing strong as the last models to be produced. These limited models pay homage to past special editions, with the T-spec Takumi Edition outfitted in a striking Midnight purple paint job and the Skyline Edition bearing the Bayside blue paint shade that was brought back in 2019. The T-spec Takumi is named for the master engine craftspeople who assemble the GT-R VR38DETT engines and comes with mechanical enhancements associated with the GT-R NISMO model. The exclusive models will arrive at U.S. Nissan dealers this summer with less than 200 units available.
“While the R35 GT-R leaves an unforgettable legacy, Nissan is now focused on the future and the next era of exciting innovation in performance,” the automaker said.
