Own The Ultimate In Style-This 1938 Lincoln Zephyr is Selling on Bring a Trailer

Exquisite 1938 Lincoln-Zephyr Convertible Sedan Joins the Market.

In a nod to the golden era of automotive design and luxury, a beautifully refurbished 1938 Lincoln-Zephyr Convertible Sedan has hit the market, offering classic car enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of history. This particular model, one of only 461 convertible sedans produced in its model year, boasts an impressive lineage, having once been part of the esteemed collection of Michael Dingman, a former director of Ford Motor Company.

Finished in a sleek black with a contrasting tan soft top, the car's elegance is further accentuated by its brown leather upholstery, creating a striking visual appeal that commands attention. Under the hood, the Lincoln-Zephyr is powered by a 267.3ci V12 engine, coupled with a three-speed manual transmission, embodying the refined power that luxury vehicles of the era were renowned for.

The 1938 model year saw a significant redesign for the Lincoln-Zephyr, featuring a longer wheelbase and updated styling cues. This example has been carefully repainted under previous ownership, retaining its chrome bumpers and trim, distinctive hood ornament, and rear-hinged rear doors among other classic features. Additionally, the selling dealer has installed a replacement driver-side wing mirror to ensure the car's pristine condition.

Riding on body-color steel wheels adorned with chrome hubcaps and BFGoodrich Silvertown bias-ply whitewall tires, the Lincoln-Zephyr's ride is as smooth as it is visually appealing. The car's suspension system and mechanical drum brakes ensure a driving experience that is both comfortable and safe, respecting the vehicle's historical integrity while meeting modern standards.

The interior of the Lincoln-Zephyr is a testament to luxury, with dual gloveboxes, an AM radio, and sumptuous brown leather seating that invites passengers to step back in time. A recent service undertaken by the selling dealer includes a carburetor and fluid service as well as exhaust system repairs, ensuring the car is as mechanically sound as it is beautiful.

Now offered with a clean Texas title by the selling dealer in 2023, this Lincoln-Zephyr Convertible Sedan represents a unique blend of history, luxury, and craftsmanship, poised to find a new home with a collector or enthusiast who values the legacy of one of America's most iconic automotive brands.

