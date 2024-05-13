Porsche 911 Hybrid Debut Is Almost Here

Porsche

Since 2018, Porsche has been open about the fact that the 992-generation 911 was designed with hybrid integration in mind. The years since have been filled with updates on the project, rumors, and finally, confirmations. It has been a long process, but Porsche has finally announced that the first hybrid 911 will be revealed to the world on May 28.

The announcement came alongside news that development on a hybrid 911 powertrain variant had been completed, a rigorous process involving over 3 million miles of testing. Porsche has still not actually said what variant is getting the hybrid, but the brand calls it a "performance hybrid" and notes that its Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time of 7:16.934 is 8.7 seconds faster than the model it replaces. That test occurred with normal road tires and an aero kit that is already an available option on existing 911s, and test driver Jörg Bergmeister says that the car has "more grip [and] significantly more power" than the car it replaces.

Porsche does not have any official lap time claims for its slower 911 variants, so we cannot simply add the time back and guess what trim level is becoming a hybrid based on the difference in time. What we do know is that a 7:16.934 is notably faster than the fastest known lap by a current 911 Turbo S, which lapped the track at 7:17.3 in the hands of Christian Gabehart of Germany's Sport Auto. That means this is likely a replacement for a less aggressive variant, like the base model or the mid-grade GTS. Given that the 992 generation is due for a typical-for-Porsche.2 upgrade and updated 911s have already been seen testing, the hybrid 911 should be the facelifted follow-up to an existing model.

Last time Porsche showed off a 'Ring time without announcing specific details of the car, that model turned out to be the spectacular Taycan Turbo GT. Given the quoted time of the predecessor to this hybrid 911, expect the car being unveiled later this month to be somewhere further down the 911 pecking order. All will be revealed when Porsche unveils the car on its digital channels at 9 a.m. ET on the 28th.

