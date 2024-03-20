Pro-Touring 1966 Chevy Nova Gets The Blood Pumping

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Plus, this guy already has his kid hooked on cars…

Once again, AutotopiaLA has brought to our attention a really cool build with this Pro-Touring 1966 Chevrolet Nova. Exceptionally clean all around, it’s pushing some serious power in a package which looks fairly unassuming. This is the kind of quality we’ve come to expect from what’s become one of our favorite YouTube channels.

Some people might be mad to learn the guy didn’t start with a dilapidated ’66 Nova but instead bought a pretty clean one off eBay back in 2005. However, it’s his car and he can do with it as he pleases, so the man decided to turn it into a Pro-Touring beast. The result is pretty fantastic, so we don’t really care what kind of condition the Chevy was in 16 years ago.

image credit: YouTube

One of the first things done to this car was the installation of an air ride suspension. That’s a wise move if you want to slam a car down low, because there’s nothing worse than hearing metal scraping on cement or blacktop as you go over a speed bump, ride down a rough road, or roll onto a driveway skirt.

Under the hood is a stock LS3 V8 sitting in an extremely clean, non-flashy engine compartment. Most people wouldn’t be all that impressed seeing the hood popped at a meet, however it’s what you can’t see that really matters. Hidden away is a Stage 3 cam, which you might never guess has been installed since the intake manifolds are stock and everything from the outside looks pretty tame. However, the owner says this setup is pushing 420-whp, so it’s not exactly weak. We have to respect the man installed a Tremec 5-speed manual instead of opting for an automatic.

image credit: YouTube

With such a lightweight car, because it’s not a porky with all kinds of interior luxuries, this guy just installed manual Wilwood disc brakes for all 4 wheels. That kind of sums up this build, which is all about no-nonsense, putting driving enjoyment above flash. It’s a driver’s car, not something meant to impress the neighbors who don’t know the difference between a pushrod and a DOHC.

That green paint you see isn’t what this Nova wore out of the factory, but it is a factory paint for 1966, which is a nice touch. The owner decided he liked that better than the burgundy it wore when he got it. The man also replaced the gold interior with a more subtle black. We think the color combination looks fantastic.

