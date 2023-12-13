'Project Island Girl': A Luxurious, LT1-Powered Vintage Defender 110

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a new kind of custom.

ECD Auto Design, renowned as the world's leading bespoke Land Rover restoration company, has recently unveiled its latest masterpiece - Project Island Girl. This vintage Defender 110, powered by an LT1 engine, redefines luxury and elegance, perfectly blending classic charm with modern sophistication.

Tom Humble, CXO and co-founder of ECD, emphasized the company's commitment to excellence, stating, "Project Island Girl showcases our unparalleled design and build process. As we venture into the next year, our excitement to realize client dreams continues to grow."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Project Island Girl is an epitome of luxury, designed to make a grand entrance at any country club. Its all-white exterior, adorned with All-Terrain tires and striking 18-inch Sawtooth wheels, eliminates the need for traditional golf carts. The vintage Defender boasts a full-sized roof rack, accessible via a ladder, offering ample space for golf clubs of all eight passengers. A striking contrast is provided by the fire-engine red Brembo brakes, adding a splash of color to the elegant white vehicle.

Inside, the Project Island Girl offers an unrivaled stylish experience. Passengers are greeted with premium tan leather Corbeau Trailcat seats, complemented by black leather accents, including a Puma dashboard and an extended center console. The interior is further enhanced with All American gauges and a NARDI Acorn steering wheel, marrying nostalgic British off-roading heritage with 21st-century amenities.

Music enthusiasts will be delighted with the state-of-the-art Premium Hertz Miele Sound System, featuring four woofers, four tweeters, and a subwoofer. Modern technological upgrades such as CarPlay, Bluetooth, and satellite radio connectivity are also included, ensuring a fully immersive audio experience.

ECD Auto Design extends an invitation to enthusiasts to explore the customization options for their own Land Rover Defender - 90, 110, 130, or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, or Jaguar E-Type at ecdautodesign.com.

Story continues

Project Island Girl Specifications:

Model: Defender 110

Engine: LT1

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Suspension: ECD Air Ride

Brakes: High-performance Brembo in red

Exhaust: Borla Stainless - Sport Dual

Exterior Highlights:

Paint Color: Chawton White in Gloss

Roof: Matching Chawton White

Wheels: 18” Sawtooth

Tires: BFGoodrich All Terrain

Additional Features: Heritage style grille, classic bumper with DRLs and winch, Waxoyl undercarriage, Front Runner roof rack

Interior Features:

Seat Layout: 2+2+4 (Heated and Ventilated Front and Mid Row seats)

Leather: Garrett Cadence Licorice and Cadence Spice

Dash: Puma with vertical diamond stitch design

Additional Features: Extended center console with rear air conditioning, wood-finish radio console

Audio & Electronics:

Infotainment: Touchscreen

Sound System: Premium Hertz Miele

Additional Features: USB ports, backup camera, blind spot assistance, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, CarPlay, remote start

Project Island Girl stands as a testament to ECD Auto Design's dedication to crafting vehicles that seamlessly blend vintage appeal with modern luxury, offering an unparalleled driving experience.

Source: EDC Auto Design

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.