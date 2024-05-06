This Race-Ready Ferrari F355 Challenge is Selling Wednesday on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get ready to bid on this classic supercar!

A 1997 Ferrari F355 Challenge, one of only 108 produced, has recently arrived on U.S. soil, now available for sale in Portland, Oregon. This European-market vehicle, originally road-registered in Germany, is a prime example of Ferrari's dedication to engineering vehicles that excel both on the track and on the road. It underwent a significant repaint in its original Rosso Corsa in Germany in 2016 and has been meticulously maintained, with recent updates including an engine-out timing belt service and the installation of new exhaust manifolds and rear dampers.

This F355 Challenge isn't just a collector's dream due to its rarity; it's also a testament to performance and design. Equipped with a 3.5-liter quad-cam V8 engine paired with a six-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential, the car delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Its racing pedigree is further emphasized by the MOMO steering wheel, OMP driver’s harness, and a gated shifter, ensuring the vehicle remains a standout in terms of handling and speed. Currently showing 51k kilometers (~32k miles) on the odometer, this well-documented F355 is accompanied by a clean Carfax report, partial service records, and import documents, offering a rare opportunity for collectors and racing enthusiasts to own a piece of Ferrari’s storied racing history.

