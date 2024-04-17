Race into Summer in This Awesome 1956 Jaguar D-Type Recreation Selling on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Exquisite Jaguar D-Type Re-Creation by RAM Hits the Market with No Reserve.

An extraordinary Jaguar D-Type re-creation by RAM, a homage to Jaguar’s historic Le Mans-winning models from the mid-1950s, is now being offered at no reserve on dealer consignment. This vehicle was purchased as a kit from RAM Automotive in Essex, England, in 1996 and was expertly assembled in the United States. It has been meticulously maintained, showing only about 2,700 miles on the odometer since its completion.

Finished in a vibrant yellow, this re-creation captures the spirit and aesthetics of the original D-Type, including its long-nose bodywork and iconic headrest fairing fin. The construction features a robust steel tube-frame chassis and lightweight fiberglass bodywork, supported by a tubular steel framework, replicating the advanced engineering of the 1950s. The vehicle also sports faired-in headlights, leather hood retention straps, a wraparound windshield, and simulated rivets, enhancing its authentic racing pedigree.

The interior is a faithful tribute to the D-Type's racing roots, featuring black upholstery with gray loop carpeting and a wood-rimmed Moto-Lita steering wheel. It includes modern safety enhancements such as a red Willans four-point driver’s harness and an electrical cutoff switch, blending vintage design with contemporary safety features. The powertrain comprises a rebuilt 3.8-liter DOHC inline-six engine, equipped with triple SU carburetors, delivering robust performance paired with a four-speed manual transmission with overdrive.

This D-Type re-creation not only offers an exhilarating driving experience but also comes with a substantial history file, including photos from its build and various driving events, adding to its appeal as a collectible. This vehicle is an excellent opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of racing history, re-envisioned with modern craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. With no reserve set for the auction, this Jaguar D-Type re-creation by RAM presents a rare opportunity to acquire a standout classic sports car.

Story continues

This awesome Jaguar is being sold by Crown Concepts. Visit their site to learn more about consignment and their other services including track support, custom builds and more.



Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.