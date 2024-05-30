Sales Exceed $108 Million at Mecum’s 37th Original Spring Classic Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Mecum’s Indy 2024 Collector Car Auction Draws Crowds, Celebrities, and Strong Sales.

Mecum’s 37th Original Spring Classic concluded with a record-breaking $108 million in sales over nine days, from May 10 to 18. The Indianapolis-based event saw a total of 2,877 lots sold, marking the fourth consecutive year that overall sales have exceeded the $100 million mark. The event attracted large crowds, notable celebrities, and a remarkable array of vehicles, making it one of the most successful auctions in recent years.

The auction featured an extensive lineup of collector cars, including muscle cars, ‘50s classics, high-end Ferraris, and other exotics. Among the top sellers was a highly original 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster (Lot F152), which sold for an impressive $2.145 million. Other notable sales included a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 Convertible (Lot S193) for $660,000, a 1965 Shelby GT350 Fastback (Lot F147) for $495,000, a licensed Eleanor® tribute edition 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback (Lot S285) for $456,500, and a 2005 Ford GT (Lot S252) for $423,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mecum Financial Services (MFS) also highlighted the event by presenting a ceremonial check to Dana Mecum, representing over $150 million in loans made to customers to date. This milestone reflects the financial arm's success in supporting Mecum's business over the past five years.

The auction was graced by the presence of racing legends Roger Penske and Rick Mears, along with other members of Team Penske. They took to the auction block to sell 17 Indy pace cars from the Penske Collection, all offered at no reserve. Sports analyst and former NFL punter Pat McAfee also made headlines by bidding on and winning several cars, including a 2002 Cadillac Escalade (Lot W146) with just 16,000 miles, live on his YouTube show.

Indianapolis Colts Defensive End Tyquan Lewis, along with teammates Grover Stewart and Kendell Brooks, added to the excitement. Lewis revealed plans to sell a custom-built C10 at next year’s Spring Classic auction.

Story continues

Tesla’s Cybertrucks created a buzz at the event, with two units selling for $134,750 and $126,500, respectively. These sales underscored Mecum’s broad market appeal and its ability to cater to diverse automotive tastes. Another notable sale was a 2024 Chevrolet Bel Air Hardtop (Lot S243), built to replicate GM’s 50 millionth automobile. This car, finished in a striking gold with 24K gold-plated elements, sold for $434,500.

Overall, the 37th Original Spring Classic auction reaffirmed Mecum’s position as a leader in the collector car auction industry, delivering strong sales, diverse offerings, and memorable experiences for all attendees.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.