Shelby GT500 Takes on Ferrari 296 GTS

It's an epic quarter-mile showdown.

In a thrilling quarter-mile showdown, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 faced off against the Ferrari 296 GTS, providing car enthusiasts with a night-and-day comparison between American muscle and Italian engineering. Organized at the Santa Pod Raceway, this drag race saw two iconic cars, one owned by YouTuber Shmee150, go head-to-head in a battle of horsepower, traction, and speed. As expected, the Ferrari, with its advanced hybrid technology and lighter frame, emerged victorious—but not without giving the Shelby GT500 its due respect.

The Shelby GT500, known for being Ford's most powerful series-production Mustang before the 2025 GTD, houses a 5.2-liter supercharged V8, the same engine found in the F-150 Raptor R. This beastly engine churns out 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque, delivering impressive power. In contrast, the Ferrari 296 GTS boasts a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 paired with an electric motor, bringing its combined output to 819 horsepower. While Ford has disclosed detailed torque figures for the GT500, Ferrari has kept its numbers secret, though the 296 GTS's engine alone delivers 546 pound-feet of torque.

The Ferrari's mid-engine setup and lightweight design give it a distinct advantage at launch. Weighing in at 3,395 pounds, the 296 GTS is considerably lighter than the 4,171-pound GT500, even with the latter's carbon-fiber wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Despite the GT500’s powerful “Predator” V8 engine and cutting-edge components, it was clear that Ferrari’s hybrid tech, paired with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires, helped it gain the upper hand from the start.

In three drag races, the Ferrari 296 GTS dominated each round, achieving a best quarter-mile time of 10.29 seconds, compared to the GT500's 11.65 seconds. While Ford claims the Shelby can conquer the quarter-mile in 10.7 secondsunder optimal conditions, the 296 GTS’s superior traction and lighter frame gave it the edge in this contest. The Mustang struggled slightly with traction at the start, allowing the Ferrari’s electric motor to propel it forward with lightning speed.

While the GT500 may have lost this particular battle, fans of the Shelby brand are already anticipating what’s next. The forthcoming Shelby GT500 is rumored to pack 800-plus horsepower, and if Ford’s latest creation, the GTD, is any indication, the next-generation GT500 will be an even more fearsome contender on both the drag strip and the track.

For now, the Ferrari 296 GTS holds its ground as a true hybrid performance machine, blending high-tech innovation with the visceral excitement of a V6 engine. The GT500, on the other hand, remains a supercharged symbol of American muscle, offering unmatched thrills in its class. Both cars showcase the evolution of speed in their own right, making this drag race one for the books.

