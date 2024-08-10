Read the full story on Backfire News

Shocking Road Rage Incident on Cross Bronx Expressway Caught on Video

In a more common display of road rage captured on video, a senior citizen found himself caught in a violent altercation on the Cross Bronx Expressway near Jesup Avenue, escalating to the point of physical injury. The incident, which took place around 9:30 a.m. on March 5, has since stirred significant public concern and prompted an investigation by the New York Police Department.

The two-minute video, brought to widespread attention by former New York City Council candidate Ying Tan, reveals the moment a BMW driver aggressively cut off another vehicle, abruptly stopping traffic on the expressway. Exiting his vehicle, the BMW driver approached and physically assaulted a 66-year-old man seated in the car he had just overtaken.

This video, showing a senior being bullied on I-95 near exit 2A in the Bronx, has gone viral on Chinese social media. The BMW driver blocked the minivan and punched the senior driver. Subsequently, the senior attempted to hop onto his car, which was extremely dangerous. The BMW… pic.twitter.com/Kt75VFpaz9 — Ying Tan (@YingTanForNY) March 9, 2024

As tensions escalated, the video showed the senior defending himself by throwing objects at the aggressor and his car. Despite momentarily retreating, the BMW driver returned to further engage with the elderly man, eventually attempting to forcibly enter his vehicle.

The confrontation took a dangerous turn when the senior attempted to approach the BMW, resulting in the younger driver accelerating away and tragically trapping the 66-year-old between the two vehicles. The senior was seen falling to the pavement, highlighting the severe risks associated with road rage encounters.

The motives behind this shocking display of aggression remain unclear, and as of now, no arrests have been made. The NYPD's ongoing investigation seeks to address the incident and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.