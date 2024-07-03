Super Sport Classics Selling Two Iconic Chevelles

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Super Sport Classics is thrilled to announce the sale of two iconic Chevelles, each representing the pinnacle of American muscle car heritage. These meticulously restored vehicles are not just cars; they are pieces of automotive history that capture the spirit and performance of a bygone era. With their powerful engines, stunning aesthetics, and impeccable craftsmanship, these Chevelles are sure to attract collectors and enthusiasts alike who appreciate the timeless appeal of classic American muscle.

The first Chevelle, a Tuxedo Black SS, boasts a freshly rebuilt correct 396 V8 engine, a 4-speed manual transmission, and a host of high-performance features, including F41 suspension, power steering, and power disc brakes. The second, an eye-catching Hugger Orange SS, is equipped with a roaring 454 big block V8, a 4-speed manual transmission, and a meticulously detailed engine bay. Both cars have been restored with an open checkbook, ensuring that every detail meets the highest standards of quality and authenticity. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a piece of muscle car history from Super Sport Classics.

Beautiful '71 Chevelle 5-Speed Manual

Introducing a stunning 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle equipped with a 350 V8 engine and a 5-speed manual Tremec transmission. This beauty features SS badging, a cowl hood, power steering, and power disc brakes. The striking red paint complements the tan leather interior, which includes front and rear bench seats. Enjoy modern comforts with factory AC and performance upgrades such as MSD ignition, an upgraded intake manifold, carburetor, and an aftermarket tachometer. This Chevelle is a head-turner that combines classic muscle car appeal with modern enhancements! See it here.

1971 Chevy Chevelle V8 Auto

Introducing a stunning 1971 Chevy Chevelle equipped with a robust V8 engine and an automatic transmission. This classic muscle car features power steering, power disc brakes, a 12-bolt rear end, SS badging, and bucket seats with a center console and staple shifter. Enhancements include an upgraded exhaust, aftermarket gauges, upgraded headers, factory rally wheels with raised white letter tires, and a sleek black vinyl top. Finished in eye-catching red with black SS stripes over a black bucket seat interior, this Chevelle exudes the iconic muscle car look that is sure to turn heads and be the envy of the neighborhood! See it here.

To see their other great cars just visit Super Sport Classics. With over 50 classic and muscle cars in stock, and new inventory arriving, you can find your summer cruiser here.

