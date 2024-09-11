Read the full story on Backfire News

Swiss Police Seize $7 Million Pagani Huayra Codalunga in Traffic Stop

During an incident on a Swiss mountain road, police officers seized a Pagani Huayra Codalunga, valued at an eye-watering $7.4 million. The Huayra Codalunga, known for its 'Long tail' design reminiscent of 1960s Le Mans racers, was stopped alongside a Ferrari Testarossa, hinting at a high-profile excursion potentially aimed at a skiing destination.

During the stop, something about the Pagani's paperwork raised the officers' suspicions, leading to the car's seizure. The scene, captured by automotive photographer Freddie Atkins, quickly gained attention on social media. Despite police instructions against photography, Atkins' video, showcasing the rare vehicle being driven away escorted by a silver Toyota Corolla from the police fleet, skirted the rules with a technicality.

Image Via Instagram/TFJ

The incident has sparked considerable speculation online, with theories ranging from the lack of winter tires to minor traffic violations such as exceeding the speed limit by a mere 1 kph (0.6 mph) or violating local noise ordinances. Notably, the Huayra Codalunga's unconventional front registration—a sticker rather than a plate—may have also contributed to the police action.

The Pagani Huayra Codalunga stands out for its exclusivity and homage to historic racing legends like the Porsche 917, a favorite of Pagani's founder, Horacio Pagani. With only five units produced, each priced from $7.36 million before taxes, the model's rarity is undisputed. Powered by an AMG-sourced 6.0-liter V12 engine, the Codalunga boasts 840 horsepower, enabling a blistering 0 to 60 mph acceleration in just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 230 mph.

Image Via Instagram/TFJ

This scene has left many wondering if the vehicle involved belongs to Horacio Pagani himself, as he is known to drive a similar model. However, with no official comments from the police or Pagani, the true owner and the reasons behind the seizure remain a matter of speculation among automotive enthusiasts.

Images Via Instagram/TFJ