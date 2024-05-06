Tesla Reveals Model Y Has Extra Range—If You Pay for It

Tesla

New Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD trim appears on automaker's website with 320 miles of range, priced at $46,630.

Tesla retires the least expensive Model Y trim, the 260-mile Standard Range RWD, but also reveals that it has some software-locked range in reserve that can be purchased by owners.

The EV maker has been changing pricing on its models at a rapid pace this year, with some occurring just weeks apart.

Random reshuffling of its lineup as well as pricing are nothing new for Tesla. And the start of May delivered a rare double feature: The replacement of one Model Y trim and the reveal of software-locked range in another.

First, Tesla added a new trim of the Model Y to its lineup, dubbed Long Range RWD, which replaces the outgoing Standard Range RWD model. The new Long Range flavor paired with rear-wheel drive offers a range of 320 miles and carries a sticker of $46,630.

Among other things, this new variant will sit below the Long Range AWD model, which has a range of 310 miles and is positioned relatively close in price wearing a $49,630 sticker.

The all-wheel-drive version is also a bit quicker off the line, as you'd expect, making the sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, versus 6.5 seconds in the Long Range RWD.

The difference for buyers, therefore, largely boils down to whether they live in a region where AWD might come in handy, with the Model Y delivering that ability for an extra $3,000.



The second and perhaps less expected reshuffling of the Model Y lineup has to do with the recently dropped base Model Y, commonly known as the Standard Range RWD or the 260-mile Model Y.