This Is Toyota's First Teaser of the New 4Runner

In the past few years, Toyota has released new variants of the Tundra, Tacoma, Land Cruiser, and Lexus GX on its TGNA-F platform. That leaves just one major spot left to refresh in the existing Toyota truck lineup, the ever-popular 4Runner. For the first time since 2009, we finally have an official look at what the next new 4Runner could be.

The single photo of a new 4Runner's rear tailgate was included at the end of an Instagram post about previous generations of the truck. It does not reveal much, but the few visible parts of the SUV look sharp and modern. The badge is wide and chrome, the tailgate is finished in a metallic texture, and the truck itself is a vibrant shade of blue. Other than that, all we know is that this is a major product for Toyota's future.

Given how capable everything else on the TNGA-F platform has proven to be and how well the 15-year-old 4Runner design available today sells, the new 4Runner should be a hit for the brand. Off-roading and general outdoor car activities have only gotten more popular since the last 4Runner debuted, making this a massive opportunity for Toyota to capitalize on the trends of the moment with the latest version of a car that has spent decades on top of its unique niche. Toyota took enthusiasts into account when developing the new Land Cruiser, so we eagerly await the new 4Runner's debut.

