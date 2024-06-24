The True Color of the General Lee Finally Revealed

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Now, the mystery has finally been solved.

Whether or not you grew up watching The Dukes of Hazzard, you likely recognize the General Lee, the world's most famous 1969 Dodge Charger. Many enthusiasts have attempted to recreate this legendary vehicle, painstakingly replicating every detail. However, one crucial element has eluded even the most dedicated fans: the car's exact paint color.

The General Lee's paint color has been a topic of much debate. Some believed it to be Hemi Orange, a logical assumption given its resemblance. However, as Travis Bell, a leading expert on the General Lee, explains in the latest VINwiki video, Hemi Orange appeared brown on film, prompting its exclusion.

Another popular theory was that the car was painted Chevrolet Hugger Orange, a color used on the 1969 Camaro. Despite its appeal, this color was too reflective, causing unwanted camera reflections during filming.

For a long time, Flame Red, a color from the 1975 to 1978 Corvette, was thought to be the true shade of the General Lee. While close, this color also missed the mark.

The breakthrough came when Bell had the chance to scan the trunk lid of the original General Lee. This allowed him to identify the exact color: TNT Express. Surprisingly, this shade was not a factory car color but rather one used by a shipping company on their delivery vehicles.

This revelation brings an end to the long-standing debate and provides the definitive answer fans have been seeking. With the true color now known, creating an authentic General Lee replica is finally within reach. All that's needed is a 1969 Charger and a bundle of cash to bring this iconic car to life.

So, there you have it. The mystery of the General Lee's paint color is solved, thanks to Travis Bell and his meticulous research. The trademark orange that defined the General Lee is none other than TNT Express, a unique shade that has cemented the car's place in automotive history.

