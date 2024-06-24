Vintage Widebody Ford Mustang Gets a Coyote V8 Heart Transplant

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This restomod has a surprise.

A classic first-generation Ford Mustang has been given a stunning transformation with a Coyote V8 engine swap, performed by its owner, Ryan, in his own shed. The project exemplifies a perfect blend of old-school charm and modern performance, with the modifications making this Mustang a true sleeper.

Ryan replaced the original inline-six engine with a 5.0-liter Gen 1 Coyote V8. Straight from the factory, this powerhouse delivers 412 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. While the exact current output remains unspecified due to the absence of a dyno sheet, the engine has been fine-tuned by Lund Racing, promising enhanced performance. The Coyote engine was a significant upgrade, especially considering the car was purchased for a mere $3,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mustang's performance enhancements extend beyond the engine bay. The Coyote V8 is mated to a TR6060 Tremec six-speed manual transmission, complemented by a Centerforce clutch and a Ford Performance short-throw shifter. This setup channels power to the Ford nine-inch rear axle with a 3.89 gear ratio, ensuring robust and reliable performance.

Aesthetically, the Mustang maintains a rugged, slightly weathered appearance, but beneath this façade lies an extensive list of upgrades. The vehicle sports custom 18-inch wheels wrapped in Falken RT660 tires, sized 295/30R18 at the front and 315/30R18 at the rear. These wheels are paired with Wilwood six-piston brakes, ensuring excellent stopping power. The suspension system features a Rod & Custom RC107 Kit with QA1 adjustable coilovers, enhancing the car's handling and ride quality.

The exterior modifications are just as impressive. A Maier Racing Adams widebody kit adds four inches to each side, giving the Mustang a more aggressive stance. The car also features a S&W Performance spoiler and a subtle chin spoiler, which complement the widebody look. At the rear, 396maro LED sequential taillights add a modern touch, while a custom hood provides clearance for a Whipple supercharger and houses a custom exhaust system, producing the iconic V8 rumble.

Despite its unassuming exterior, this 1965 Ford Mustang is a marvel of engineering and a testament to Ryan's skills and dedication. The combination of vintage style and contemporary performance upgrades makes this Mustang a standout, both on the road and in the garage. It may not be everyone's cup of tea aesthetically, but its capabilities and the thrill of driving it make it a fascinating and enviable machine.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.