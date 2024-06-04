Watch The 2025 Mustang GTD Show Those Nurburgring Europeans What Freedom Sounds Like

Screenshot: CarSpyMedia/ YouTube (Fair Use)

Seeing a blue blooded American pony car prototype hitting the nearly 13 miles of Germany’s most famous race track is a bit incongruous, but the new Mustang GTD is built different. The GTD’s supercharged V8 is targeting uncharted territory for the humble Mustang; over 800 stock horsepower. Aside from the herculean power numbers that Ford’s aiming for with this very special Mustang, it is also hoping to make it handle like a race car. While some special edition Mustangs have handled well in the past, the GTD is likely to take on the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and that’s something that no road-going Mustang has ever successfully done before.



At the Nurburgring, this pony slowly eases into a gallop at the track which is a good place to start for an 800-plus-horsepower rear wheel drive Mustang. To keep that herd of horses relatively controlled, Ford equipped the GTD with the most sophisticated suspension ever fitted to a Mustang, and a transaxle to keep this pony’s weight as close to balanced as possible. As the GTD hits the Nurburgring, you get a clear look at the transmission cooler that occupies the space where most Mustangs have a trunk. The two fans between the tail lights help evacuate the transaxle’s heat.

Setting aside the nerdy stuff, the GTD’s exhaust note sounds like an opera singer gargling chainsaws, or a Kodiak bear having a full-blown mental breakdown. It sounds freaking good is what I’m trying to say. The Mustang GTD is available with a titanium Akrapovič exhaust, which it’s unclear if this test mule has the exhaust, but if this is the stock exhaust then the titanium exhaust will shatter glass with its sounds. Even the induction noise is seductive, as the video captures the Mustang heading into a corner and the engine and supercharger positively hork down air, mix it with fuel, and make it explode in the most symphonic manner. Ah the joys of internal combustion.

If you’re still reading this and you’re not in a trance-like state from the aural pleasures of the Mustang GTD’s exhaust note yet, I’m concerned about your wellbeing. Just click play on the video and let the sonorous stylings of 800 supercharged horsepower whisk you away to internal combustion heaven.

