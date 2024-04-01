This Sweepstakes Ends TODAY!- Motorious Readers Get 50% Bonus Entries

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Motorious readers get more chances to win this amazing classic Chevy Corvette.

Have you always pictured yourself in a stunning C3 Chevy Corvette Convertible? Does the prospect of pulling up to a cruise in or car meet in one of the most attractive American sports cars ever made make you drool? This is a dream of many, but reality for few as these cars are becoming harder to find, and a lot more expensive than ever. Motorious readers can rejoice, because now you have the opportunity to not only own one, but to bring one home for practically nothing! For the cost of a small donation, this Corvette can be yours, and you’ll get more entries for your money as a Motorious reader.

The third generation of the Chevy Corvette is known as an attractive and aggressive body style that would go on to be the inspiration of the 7th generation Corvette many generations later. There’s a lot to love about how this Corvette looks. It’s the final year Chevrolet made the C3 with chrome bumpers, so if you’re a fan of that subtle detail, this is a good one to grab.

The black paint looks excellent, airs excellently with the red hot red leather interior, something which is very important with convertibles. It has just over 37k actual miles on the clock, and includes a hard top along with the soft top for the convertible up or down. Powering this attractive Chevy Corvette is 350 cubic inch 5.7-liter Chevy Small Block V8 engine, which is backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission. Donate here.

