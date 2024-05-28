Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Zagato x La Squadra Set To Debut New $700K AGTZ Twin Tail at FuoriConcorso

Automotive enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the global debut of the AGTZ Twin Tail, a breathtaking creation born from the collaboration between Zagato and La Squadra. Set to be unveiled at the prestigious FuoriConcorso event on May 25-26, 2024, this limited-edition marvel represents the pinnacle of automotive art and engineering.

Image Via Zagato

Founded in Milan, Italy, in 1919, Zagato has a rich history of over a century, renowned for blending engineering with artisanal craftsmanship. The AGTZ Twin Tail, first revealed as a scale model at Zagato’s historic Milan Atelier in February, has quickly evolved into a stunning show car. This unique vehicle previews a limited run of just 19 bespoke chassis, each embodying the innovation and elegance synonymous with Zagato.

The AGTZ Twin Tail is a transformative take on a modern mid-engined icon, with its standout feature being its adaptive bodywork inspired by the legendary A220 racecar. The A220 was originally designed with a longtail for racing, which was later converted to a shorttail for a more muscular look. The AGTZ Twin Tail ingeniously blends both configurations, offering a versatile and visually striking design.

Image Via Zagato

The car’s bodywork is primarily constructed from carbon fiber, making the removable tail light and easy to handle. A custom-made trolley aids in the conversion process, allowing the rear deck to be displayed as an automotive sculpture when not in use. In its shorttail form, the car measures 14 feet, extending to 15.7 feet in its longtail configuration. This extended decklid not only enhances the car's aesthetics but also improves aerodynamics, reducing drag and increasing high-speed stability. The AGTZ Twin Tail boasts a projected top speed beyond 155 mph and can accelerate from 0-62 mph in under five seconds.

Paying homage to the A220’s history and its quest for 24H Le Mans glory, the AGTZ Twin Tail captures the innovative spirit of its predecessor. It will be displayed alongside both longtail and shorttail A220 chassis at FuoriConcorso, celebrating the car's rich heritage.

Image Via Zagato

Limited to just 19 examples, each AGTZ Twin Tail undergoes a meticulous 1000-hour build process at Zagato’s headquarters, with a production timeline of 15 weeks per car. Prices start at $705,000 excluding taxes, with a vast array of customization options available. Customers can choose from 19 colors, nine liveries, and a paint-to-sample option. Additional upgrades include carbon wheels, panels, a Supersprint exhaust, and enhancements to the 252 hp 1.8L turbo engine, suspension, and braking systems. Production has already commenced, and order books are filling quickly, with the AGTZ Twin Tail set to make its on-road debut in the summer of 2024.

