1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster on Display at RM Sotheby's Cliveden House Auction

A meticulously restored 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, chassis number 198.042.8500299, is set to be a highlight at RM Sotheby's Cliveden House Auction in Chobham, United Kingdom. This iconic classic car, with a concours-quality restoration costing over €700,000, is a testament to Mercedes-Benz's enduring legacy of performance and elegance.

The 300 SL Roadster, a symbol of 1950s luxury and innovation, combines timeless design with exceptional engineering. Originally built in Silver (DB 180) over a Red leather interior with a black soft top, this car was delivered in Paris yet specified for the US market. It features chrome wheels, a Becker Mexico radio, and a factory hardtop.

The car's fascinating ownership history includes long-term care by two private owners in Scotland from 1962 to 2011. David Scott Lowe of Edinburgh was the first UK owner, retaining the car for nearly 33 years before selling it to his close friend, Richard Graham McIlhagga. After about twelve years, McIlhagga sold the car back to Lowe, who kept it until his passing in 2011. Subsequently, the car was willed to Lowe’s partner, Mrs. Rizalina Thain, who sold it when it required restoration.

The current owner acquired the car and initiated a full restoration to concours standards by Kienle Automobiltechnik in Germany, known for their expertise in 300 SL restorations. The process, which started in 2015, involved stripping the car to bare metal and fully rebuilding all mechanical components. The restoration included several upgrades to improve drivability, such as front disc brakes, a heavy-duty generator, an improved electric ignition system, and Koni shock absorbers and springs.

The restoration preserved the car's original colors, with the addition of a contrasting grey DB 190 G hard top. The body, rear axle, front kingpins, and steering box were found to be original, while the engine and transmission were replacement units rebuilt to high standards. The restoration was completed in 2019, and the car has since been driven minimally but maintained meticulously, including recent service work by John Haynes in June 2023 and an inspection by Martin Cushway in February 2024.

With just under 3,000 miles driven since its restoration, this 300 SL Roadster remains in excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition. It stands as a brilliant example of Mercedes-Benz’s finest creation, ready to be driven and enjoyed by its next fortunate owner.

