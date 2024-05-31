296 HP Volkswagen GTI Clubsport Celebrates 50 Years Of Hot Hatches

Image: Volkswagen

Volkswagen is pulling out all the stops ahead of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Nürburgring race, including the debut of a new 296 horsepower GTI Clubsport. It’s basically a front-wheel drive Golf R at this point, right? With 55 more horsepower than the standard GTI, this new Clubsport model should really rip. It’ll run 0-60 in 5.6 seconds, and keep going up to its 166 miles per hour top speed. The internal combustion Golf is on its last legs, set to be replaced by an electric hatch on a new platform, and this GTI signals the last of its kind, the death of an icon. So it had better damn well be good.

Image: Volkswagen

Volkswagen hasn’t released much information about the new Clubsport yet, but it features an evolution of the existing EA888 four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, making around 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. This higher-power model is likely to be DSG-only, with no manual transmission offered, and there is a standard electronically-controlled front differential lock. If you want increased track performance, Volkswagen’s DCC adaptive chassis control is also optional.

Image: Volkswagen

As part of the Clubsport package, you’ll get more aggressive front and rear fasciae, and a large downforce-inducing wing around back. The interior is packed with red accents, and there is an optional “Race package” which bumps the car’s top speed from 155 to 166 mph, though it isn’t clear what else is included with this package. A couple of new 19-inch wheel choices are available to choose from, as well.

Image: Volkswagen

It doesn’t seem likely that Volkswagen built this car to take back the FWD Nürburgring lap record, as that’s currently held by the big-winged, lightweight, 325 horsepower Honda Civic Type R S. Volkswagen would have to find a few more ponies, drop a few pounds, and add a bunch of downforce to even come close to that car’s 7:44.881 lap time around the 12.94-mile circuit. Hopefully, they do, as a revival of the hot hatch lap time wars would be a great distraction from everything right about now.

Image: Volkswagen

There’s no word yet as to what this GTI Clubsport might cost, or if we’re even going to see it in the U.S. market. Stay tuned for more as it is announced.

