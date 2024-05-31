Architects Built A Bespoke EV For Their New Luxury Development

Ultimate rich kids toy or a step in the right direction? - Photo: Roth Architecture and Azulik Mobility

A lot of people have claimed that cleaning up the way we get around is reserved only for the rich and famous, with electric cars commanding high prices to buy and charger costs adding up. Well now, an architect in Mexico has poured fuel on the fire keeping those claims running with a bespoke EV reserved for people living in its new luxury development.



The car in question was created by Mexican agency Roth Architecture, which is currently working on a new development in Tulum, Mexico. It’s been designed to scoot around the narrow roads and country lanes on the new development, reports Dezeen.

Called the EK, the new car has space for three people and can hit a top speed of around 22 miles per hour. But the performance isn’t the interesting thing about this car, that instead is the way it looks.

Is this some kind of a yoke? - Photo: Roth Architecture and Azulik Mobility

It’s about 13 feet long, seven feet wide and seven feet high, and is packed with smooth lines that were designed to evoke the natural world on the Azulik residential project it calls home. As Dezeen reports:

The EK car was designed to reduce the environmental impact of fossil fuel transportation, in line with what the studio calls its commitment to the “urgent demands of the Earth”. It was also made to navigate the curving roads of an upcoming residential project by Azulik, according to the studio, which will include luxury villas and 84 apartments across four towers. “Our vehicle design blends comfort and sustainability and offers a tranquil journey amidst nature,” said the studio. “By addressing Tulum’s narrow roads, our electric car enhances mobility while reducing noise pollution and promoting a serene environment.”

The electric car comprises a three-wheeled chassis that’s enrobed in a fiberglass body that’s been painted silver. There are front and rear windscreens made from acrylic, while the side openings are left glazing-free to let in the natural world as much as possible.

Inside, there’s a “bed-like seat unit,” as Dezeen calls it, with two seats at the rear and a forward driving position. Everything’s covered in light-colored waterproof fabric, except for the steering wheel, which is a lush wooden creation that looks fantastic.

The whole thing looks wonderful, but is it a case of form over function? That remains to be seen, as this is merely a prototype for the kind of vehicle that residents of the new Azulik development will be able to drive between the 86 residences planned for the site.

