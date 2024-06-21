Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Bugatti Unveils the Electrifying Tourbillon: A New Era of Hypercar Excellence

Bugatti has officially introduced the Tourbillon, a revolutionary successor to the iconic Chiron, at a spectacular premiere in Molsheim, France. This new hypercar not only marks a significant departure from the brand's famed W16 engine but also propels Bugatti into an electrified future, thanks to the collaboration with Mate Rimac, the mastermind behind the all-electric Nevera. The Tourbillon stands as a testament to Bugatti’s relentless pursuit of engineering excellence, blending traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology.

Image Via Bugatti

A Design Grounded in History

Guided by over 115 years of heritage, the Tourbillon embodies the spirit of Bugatti’s founders, Ettore and Jean Bugatti, whose innovative approaches to aerodynamics and design have left an indelible mark on automotive history. The car's aesthetics, inspired by the iconic horseshoe grille, Bugatti Line, central ridge, and dual-color split, have been meticulously crafted to optimize aerodynamics and thermo-dynamic performance. This design not only pays homage to Bugatti's storied past but also pushes the boundaries of what a hypercar can achieve, boasting a top speed of 445 km/h.

Image Via Bugatti

Power and Performance: A New Benchmark

At the heart of the Tourbillon lies an all-new 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 engine, developed in collaboration with the legendary British race engine manufacturer Cosworth. This powerhouse generates an impressive 1,000 horsepower. Complementing this is an electric powertrain featuring two electric motors on the front e-axle and one on the rear axle, contributing an additional 800 horsepower. The combined output of 1,800 horsepower redefines the concept of a hyper sports car, offering a blend of immediate torque, agility, and unprecedented power.

Image Via Bugatti

Electrification with a Bugatti Twist

Contrary to expectations of a fully electric Bugatti, the Tourbillon adopts a hybrid approach, similar to Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale and McLaren’s Artura, but with a unique Bugatti flair. The inclusion of a 25kWh battery pack allows the Tourbillon to achieve a practical all-electric range of over 37 miles, ensuring that it meets the demands of modern driving while maintaining Bugatti’s performance standards. This strategic hybrid setup ensures the Tourbillon delivers the raw, visceral experience that enthusiasts expect from a Bugatti, with the added benefits of electric propulsion.

A New Era for Bugatti

The Tourbillon represents more than just a new model; it signifies the dawn of a new era for Bugatti, one where tradition and innovation coexist harmoniously. The vehicle’s unveiling, attended by automotive luminaries and industry insiders, showcased not only its technical prowess but also Bugatti’s vision for the future. Speaking at the event, Mate Rimac emphasized the importance of preserving Bugatti’s heritage while embracing new technologies to push the brand forward.

Image Via Bugatti

With the Tourbillon, Bugatti continues to set benchmarks in the hypercar segment, combining unmatched craftsmanship, historical reverence, and futuristic innovation. This new model is poised to take its place among the most revered vehicles in automotive history, exemplifying the brand's enduring commitment to excellence.

