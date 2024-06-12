Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Cadillac CT5-V Clocked Going 143 MPH On Georgia Highway

Police in Sandy Springs, Georgia got quite the shock when they clocked an obviously speeding Cadillac CT5-V and measured a speed of 143 mph. The offending vehicle was traveling in a 65 mph zone, so they immediately initiated a traffic stop.

Unlike some people, the driver of the Caddie complied and pulled over, even though he definitely could have outran police. Hats off to him, although we can’t endorse speeding like that on public roads. It’s just refreshing to see people who know they’re going to get big time busted just pull over like that.

The incident, which happened in the southbound lanes of GA-400 on June 4 not too long after 10 pm resulted in the driver being arrested. That’s right, if you engage in what’s considered criminal speed, you can be thrown in the back of a police cruiser. And 143 mph is going to be classified as criminal speed everywhere we can think of in the US.

What’s more, Sandy Springs Police say in a Facebook post the driver was hit with citations under the state’s notorious Super Speeder law and for reckless driving. The department shared a photo of the laser detector displaying the CT5-V’s speed and a warning: “Speeding and reckless driving will not be tolerated in Sandy Springs!!!”

If you’re traveling in the area, slow down.

Now that it’s summer and people are on road trips, it can be tempting to dial the speed up so you get to your destination early. Or maybe you left late and are trying to make up for lost time. Either way, you’re taking a huge risk since there are law enforcement agencies looking to make an example out of someone like you.

Image via Mario Borruel/Facebook

