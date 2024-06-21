Classic Ford Broncos to Headline GAA Classic Car Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which are you bringing home?

The upcoming GAA Classic Car Auction is set to feature an impressive lineup of classic Ford Broncos, making it a must-attend event for vintage SUV enthusiasts. These iconic vehicles, known for their rugged design and off-road capabilities, have been meticulously restored and maintained, showcasing the timeless appeal and durability that has made the Bronco a beloved model among collectors. From first-generation models with their unmistakable boxy frames to later iterations featuring more refined aesthetics and enhanced performance, this auction offers a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire a piece of automotive history.

Among the highlights are several standout examples, each with its unique history and charm. Whether you’re drawn to the classic simplicity of the early models or the more powerful, feature-rich versions from later years, the GAA Classic Car Auction promises an array of options to suit every preference. These Broncos not only represent a bygone era of American automotive ingenuity but also serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Ford brand. Don’t miss the chance to witness these remarkable vehicles and perhaps even drive one home.

1977 Ford Bronco Sport

This 1977 Ford Bronco Sport is a stunning example of classic off-road capability, meticulously restored by a retired Ford factory worker. The extensive rotisserie restoration includes a new Ford Motorsport Boss 302 CID V8 engine with Pro-Flo electronic fuel injection, paired with a 4-speed 4R70W automatic transmission and dual-range transfer case. Finished in Brittany Blue Metallic with a one-off custom ivory interior, this Bronco features power windows, steering, and retractable running boards, along with modern amenities such as LED lighting, Vintage Air conditioning, and a Krawlers Edge family roll-cage. The attention to detail and craftsmanship make this Bronco Sport a true standout. See it here.

1972 Ford Bronco Baja

This 1972 Ford Bronco Baja is a rare and highly coveted Bill Stroppe Baja Edition, powered by a 302 CID V8 engine and an automatic transmission. Undergoing a no-expense-spared frame-off nut and bolt restoration, this vehicle has been meticulously built to national show standards. Its authenticity and exceptional quality are documented by the Baja Registry, making it a true gem for collectors and enthusiasts alike. See it here.

2003 ASVE 1966 Bronco Roadster

This 2003 ASVE 1966 Bronco Roadster boasts a powerful 302 CID Keith Craft Short Block Engine with all forged pistons and rods, Trick Flow heads, and a Holley low-profile supercharger. Equipped with an electric one-piece tilt hood and tailgate, it features a custom-built 4130 Chromoly tube chassis designed by Kilby Chassis in Tennessee. The vehicle includes a built AOD transmission, Atlas II transfer case, adjustable 4-link suspension, disc brakes, and a rack & pinion steering system. The Bronco's striking appearance is completed with a Kentrol fiberglass body and custom sheet metal differential housings. See it here.

