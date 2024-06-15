Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Mustang Driver Busted Big Time Speeding

A Ford Mustang driver in Michigan is facing a whole heap of trouble after he was caught exceeding the speed limit by a shocking amount. He was cited for going 125 mph in a 55 mph zone, so 70 mph over the speed limit.

This speeding incident went down south of Lansing on April 25, says Fox 2. The 24-year-old behind the wheel got a healthy citation which Michigan State Police shared, likely as a warning to other drivers.

A state trooper first spotted the Mustang driving recklessly in a parking lot in Eaton Rapids Township. But before the trooper could get over to the area, the little pony went galloping off down Michigan Road. That’s when the driver pushed the car to 125 mph.

For all his effort, the young driver was cited for speeding and reckless driving. With two citations, we can imagine he got hit with a big fine.

There’s zero mention of the Mustang being towed, which is a little shocking. After all, in many areas that kind of excessive speed is considered criminal and not only will get the vehicle impounded but will also land the driver in jail.

Why exactly this kid was hot dogging around in the Mustang, which may or may not have been his father’s, remains a mystery. We know lots of power in the hands of the young and inexperienced can lead to this sort of thing, but there’s no mention either of any drugs, intoxication, illegal weapons, etc.

Perhaps this kid was just looking for cheap thrills and instead got some big fines.

With summer coming into full swing, we know people are out and about with their performance cars. While it’s tempting to open it up and see what your ride can do, there’s tremendous risk involved. Not only can you get a big ticket, you could cause a fatal accident.

