South Carolina Duo Lead Police On Stolen Car Chase With Cat, Dog, and Four Chickens Inside

After a pursuit unfolded in Laurens County, South Carolina, deputies apprehended a couple they likened to "Bonnie and Clyde wannabees" following a high-speed chase in a stolen car, which contained a dog, a cat, and four chickens.

The chase began around 9 a.m. Monday near South Frontage Road and Cook Road in Gray Court. Deputies on routine patrol spotted a black Honda sedan with an expired tag, traveling erratically and struggling to maintain lanes. When they attempted to stop the car, the driver accelerated, initiating the pursuit.

The situation escalated as the chase entered Greenville County, prompting deputies to momentarily call off the pursuit for safety reasons. The same vehicle, now spray-painted white, was later seen around 2:45 p.m. driving recklessly near Bull Hill Road. Again, attempts to stop the car were futile due to school traffic and safety concerns.

The pursuit resumed on Highway 14 towards Interstate 385, where the driver, identified as Joshua Harvey, was seen passing cars unlawfully and with recklessness. Authorities eventually managed to disable the vehicle on I-385.

Inside the car, deputies found an unexpected menagerie: one dog, one cat, and four chickens, all unharmed during the chase. Harvey, the driver, along with passenger Rosie Smith, were arrested and charged.

Harvey faces charges including failure to stop, operating with an expired registration, no proof of insurance, unlawful operation of a vehicle, and unsecured load. Smith was charged with failure to stop, DUI, ill treatment of animals, unlawful operation of a vehicle, operating with expired registration, and a seatbelt violation.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds commented on the arrest, stating, "These Bonnie and Clyde wannabees have tried to make fleeing from law enforcement a habit, but eventually, your luck runs out." He expressed gratitude for the deputies' efforts and was relieved that the incident concluded safely.

Via Laurens County Police Department

