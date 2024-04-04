This Unique Allard Has a Great History and It Is Selling Saturday on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Storied Classic with Racing Pedigree.

A remarkable piece of automotive and American history, the 1952 Allard K2, once owned by the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command head General Curtis LeMay, has surfaced for sale. This distinguished vehicle, chassis 3026, not only carries the legacy of one of the USAF's most influential figures but also boasts a rich racing heritage, having competed in the 1952 SCCA Sowega National Sports Car races in Georgia. With its red aluminum coachwork, powered by a robust 331ci Cadillac OHV V8 engine, and meticulously restored to its former glory, this Allard K2 is a collector's dream.

The Allard K2, introduced in 1950 as an evolution of the K1, incorporated several design and mechanical enhancements, including coil-spring suspension and a redesigned aluminum body, making it a desirable model among sports touring enthusiasts. This specific example, ordered by General LeMay, was originally finished in metallic blue and featured in the M W Tift Pioneer Trophy race, securing a commendable third place. Now presented in a striking red hue, the car boasts black leather interior upholstery, chrome 16” wire wheels, and a suite of documentation and additional parts.

Under the stewardship of its previous owner for approximately four decades before undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment, this left-hand-drive K2 exemplifies the blend of British sports car design and American muscle. The car's storied past, combined with its distinctive appearance and performance capabilities, positions it as a unique artifact of automotive and military history. Now offered with a clean Ohio title by the selling dealer, this Allard K2 awaits its next custodian to continue its remarkable journey.

