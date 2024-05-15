Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Woman Pushes Hellcat To 117 MPH In Street Race With A Child In The Backseat

With great power comes even greater responsibility, something we wish everyone driving a performance car understood. If that were true, we wouldn’t get cases like this where a woman was caught street racing in a Dodge Charger Hellcat with an eight-year-old child in the backseat.

Street racing is dumb enough, but doing it while there’s a young one in the car is beyond the pale. Period. We don’t care if it’s your kid or not, don’t ever do this.

According to Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida, an officer was running traffic enforcement on the night of May 9 when he spotted two cars racing on the 1300 block of SW Gatlin Blvd. That officer clocked the vehicles at 117 mph in a 45 mph zone. Let’s just say in just about everywhere we know of, that’s enough to get you thrown in jail.

That officer was able to stop one of the vehicles, a 2023 Dodge Charger Hellcat. As you know, the 23-year-old woman, Juliette Leon of Port St. Lucie, was behind the wheel. And the child was riding in the back.

We have many questions and unfortunately few details. For starters, how does someone so young have such an expensive vehicle? Is it hers or did she borrow it? We know few 23-year-olds responsible enough to drive a 700-plus-horsepower vehicle.

And whose child did she have with her? It’s possible the child is hers, but it’s more likely someone else’s. Can you imagine if your sibling or someone else you thought you could trust was blasting down the road at 117 mph with your kid in the backseat, racing some other car?

Leon has been cited for excessive speed, racing on highways, and child neglect. We wonder if the child’s parents won’t have a harsher punishment in store.

Image via Port St. Lucie Police Department/Facebook

