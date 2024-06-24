The 2025 QX80 Is Just What Infiniti Needs

INFINITI

Here's something that doesn't happen often: Infiniti made something new. Nissan's luxury arm hasn't seen a ton of lineup investment in the recent past, but that's about to change, and the vehicle leading the charge is the flagship QX80 SUV. The full-sizer enters its third generation for the 2025 model year, and while it's just as big and boaty as it's always been, it represents a major step toward modernization, one that Infiniti says is indicative of what's to come as other new models follow.

The 2025 QX80 underwent a massive aesthetic makeover, and its mechanical bits are also new. Gone is the previous generation's 400-hp 5.6-liter V-8 and seven-speed automatic transmission. A 450-hp twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 is new to the QX80 this year, and it mates to a nine-speed automatic. The boosted six-pot hustles this big SUV just fine, and while we miss the V-8's heady burble, we suspect most buyers will appreciate the six's extra power and quieter operation.

Infiniti says the QX80's available all-wheel-drive system uses similar logic as the setup in the Nissan GT-R, but make no mistake, this three-ton truck still drives like a three-ton truck. A new air-spring suspension is standard on all but the base Pure trim, and when set to Sport mode it does a decent job of keeping body roll in check through corners. It doesn't however, smooth out every crack in the road. While reasonably comfortable and soft-riding, the top-level Autograph model we drove—equipped with the biggest wheels, 22-inchers—allowed some uncouth body-on-frame jiggling into the cabin when running over rough asphalt.



Through the twisting canyon roads near Napa, California, we noticed the QX80's size the most. Its width makes it difficult to place in a narrow lane, and its weight works against you if you're attempting to quickly nip around corners. The QX80 is happiest—as is, we assume, the SUV's key demographic—on highway slogs and suburban commutes.

During those driving scenarios, occupants are treated to a deluxe interior with three roomy rows of seats. Even adults can fit in the third row in relative comfort. The Autograph trim (starting at a staggering $112,590) provides the most creature comforts. Three rows of semi-aniline leather upholstery, two rows' worth of massaging seats, a refrigerated center console, and open-pore wood trim with metal pinstripes are all exclusive to that top model.



We also had a chance to take a short drive in a midrange Luxe model, which Infiniti expects to be the volume variant. At $91,545 to start, you're saving quite a bit of cash but giving up little of what makes the QX80 compelling: a spacious cabin and quiet ride. The Luxe comes with the aforementioned air-spring suspension and can be optioned with ProPilot Assist hands-free driving tech, which is standard on the Autograph (and optional on the Sensory trim too).

All models come with a Klipsch stereo system, the use of which Infiniti says is a first for the full-size luxury-SUV segment. Pure and Luxe models get a 14-speaker setup, while the Sensory and Autograph trims come with a 24-speaker array. The collaboration between Infiniti and Klipsch results in some interesting features. In the top two trims, the driver can take a private phone call while the stereo blares for the remaining occupants. The phone call reaches the driver's ears via front-seat headrest speakers, and the person on the other end won't hear the tunes. That said, the driver ends up getting both the music and the caller in their ears, which is exactly as distracting as you'd assume.



The audio system isn't the only thing that comes off as a bit gimmicky. Infiniti boasts about the QX80's biometric cooling system—standard on Sensory and Autograph models—which uses infrared sensors to detect when a second-row occupant is too warm. We couldn't tell if it was working or not, but perhaps that's the point. Autograph models alone get an in-car camera system, and while it does more than just take selfies, its real-world use case is as puzzling as similar systems from rivals like Mercedes-Benz.

The tech elsewhere in the cabin is better integrated. A wall of dashboard displays provides touchscreen infotainment and digital gauges, the software for each coming from Google and reskinned with Infiniti's fonts and menu structure. Google Maps is built in and quite easy to use for navigating; apps for music streaming and other entertainment features are downloadable through the greater Google Play ecosystem.



Like many software-defined vehicles these days, the QX80 can accept over-the-air updates for the infotainment system, so refinements can be made as Infiniti makes progress with the software. And progress will be needed, because the software does come up short at present. For example, the Google voice assistant currently can't do things such as activate the massage seats, and we think deeper feature integration like that would improve the experience.



Speaking of experience, Infiniti intends to treat QX80 owners to an experience that's a step above what other Infiniti buyers get. After taking delivery, a dedicated customer service department will attend to QX80 owners, and a second, more detailed post-delivery training session can be booked either at the dealership or in the owner's home to make sure folks are taking advantage of all the SUV has to offer. This, plus the QX80's improved interior, is intended to elevate the brand back to true luxury-automaker status. When the next round of new Infinitis—which should include an EV sedan and a fastback mid-size SUV—starts to roll out, the QX80's newfound presence and prestige will have hopefully laid the groundwork that the brand needs to continue to push its way back into relevance.







