Maserati GranCabrio Folgore And Trofeo: What Do You Want To Know?

I’m about to put Maserati’s two newest droptop offerings — the GranCabrio Trofeo and GranCabrio Folgore electric convertible — to the test here in Northern Italy. Both of these cars approach high-speed droptop grand touring in extremely different ways despite their similar looks, but we’ll get into that in a moment. Regardless, before I start driving these two excellently well-proportioned Italian machines, I want to know what you want to know about them.

What questions about the GranCabrio Trofeo and Folgore EV are keeping you up at night? What sorts of things on these two cars do you want me to keep an eye out for as I drive them around Da Boot? Drop down below to the comments and let me know!

I suppose we should go over some boilerplate stuff for both cars, just to get that out of the way. First up, we’ve got the GranCabrio Trofeo. I actually just drove this car’s sibling, the GranTurismo Trofeo, and it was rather lovely and very fast. A full video review is coming soon. Powering the Trofeo is a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 that pumps out 542 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque through an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission to all four wheels. That’s good enough to push the car from 0-to-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, and it’ll go on to a 196-mph top speed, all while wrapping you in rich-smelling leather and Chrysler-sourced buttons. The coupe was a rather lovely car, and I suspect the convertible will just heighten the experience of the rowdy-sounding V6.

The GranCabrio Fologore, on the other hand, is a completely different beast. Sure, it looks similar to the internal combustion–powered car, but it gives up its V6 for three electric motors, one at the front and two in the back. Like all EVs, it’s super quick off the line thanks to the 818 horsepower (with overboost) and 996 lb-ft of torque the three motors create. Power is stored in a 92.5-kWh battery, with 83 kWh of that being usable, and it’s able to DC fast charge with its 800V architecture. It’ll also reach a 180-mph top speed if you’re brave enough to keep your foot in it.

