MG was established, all the way back in 1924, specifically for the production of sports cars - yet the last time an all-new sports car bearing the famous octagon emerged, your correspondent wasn’t even born. As such, this MG Cyberster is very significant indeed.

Further to that, MG under Chinese ownership has been totally transformed as a brand into a maker of budget-conscious family cars, with until recently not even a pretence of sportiness. Further again, this is the first electric sports car priced within reach of the ordinary enthusiast.

MG is launching the Cyberster in celebration of its 100th anniversary. The idea actually dates back to 2017, when a group of designers at the SAIC studio in London sketched a modern vision of the iconic MG B. They weren’t told to do this by the high-ups; it was a passion project. Indeed, the project was nearly cancelled several times as it progressed, especially during the trying pandemic years.

But when SAIC chairman Chen Hong saw the enthusiastic reaction to the dramatic concept at the 2021 Shanghai motor show, he approved it for production instantly. Who said the public’s voice is never heard?

