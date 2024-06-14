Most Reliable Trucks for 2024

The pickup truck is the workhorse of the automotive world. With higher demands than an SUV, full-size pickup trucks with V8 engines are expected to load, haul, tow, travel off road, and carry everything from a full complement of passengers to a trailer loaded with construction equipment. Midsize pickups, despite offering smaller four-cylinder and V6 engines, face many of these same dependability demands.

And with the return of compact trucks, like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, consumers can experience new-car-like fuel economy, plus the smooth ride and handling confidence not normally associated with open-bed vehicles.

But whether we’re talking a heavy duty crew cab Ram 1500 with a turbodiesel and 10,000-pound-plus towing capacity, or a compact pickup like Ford’s Maverick sporting a hybrid ecoboost powertrain, automakers know consumers want more than just reliable pickup trucks.

In recent model years, features like cruise control and touchscreen displays have become standard equipment, even on base trim levels, to remain competitive. And premium half-ton or heavy-duty trucks require a full spectrum of luxury features, including plush leather seating, user-friendly infotainment systems, and advanced four- or all-wheel-drive systems, to stand out on dealership lots.

The payoff for creating a truck that offers competitive horsepower, capability, fuel economy, luxury, and a compelling reliability score? Some of the highest profit margins in the industry, with companies like Ford and General Motors driving much of their success from sales of their F-Series and Chevy Silverado trucks.

How We Rank These Cars

The iSeeCars reliability ratings indicate how dependable and long-lasting each vehicle is within its vehicle segment.

Each vehicle is rated on a scale from 1 to 10 with 10 being the highest reliability rating. Vehicles within a given category are sorted to show the most reliable ones first. If two cars have the same ratings, then we break the tie by seeing which vehicle has the higher overall iSeeCars Score.

Most Reliable Midsize Trucks

Honda Ridgeline - 9.3 / 10 Toyota Tacoma - 9.2 / 10 Ford Ranger - 8.8 / 10 GMC Canyon - 8.4 / 10 Nissan Frontier - 8.4 / 10

Most Reliable Full-Size Trucks

Toyota Tundra - 9.3 / 10 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD - 9.3 / 10 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited - 9.2 / 10 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited - 9.1 / 10 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 - 8.9 / 10

Most Reliable Heavy Duty Trucks

GMC Sierra 2500HD - 9.5 / 10 GMC Sierra 3500HD - 9.4 / 10 Ford F-350 Super Duty - 9.4 / 10 Ram 3500 - 9.4 / 10 Ram 2500 - 9.3 / 10

Whether you're looking for a midsize, full-size, or heavy-duty truck, these models stand out for their exceptional reliability, offering a combination of durability, performance, and modern features to meet all your needs.

