Motorious Readers Get Double Entries to Win the Hurst Performance Pair of a Lifetime

\What if you could go back in time, hook up with George Hurst and “Miss Hurst” Linda Vaughn at your local dragstrip and get him to build you a 1969 Hurst/Olds convertible? That would be pretty cool, right?

Muscle-car history tells us that two 1969 Hurst/Olds convertibles were commissioned for parade use at drag strips across America in 1969! A third 1969 Hurst/Olds convertible was later commissioned to replace one of the two. The shame about those three convertibles is that they are so incredibly valuable that they are never taken out and enjoyed like they were meant to be.

That’s where our new Hurst Dream Giveaway comes in.

Grand Prize #1: 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible Tribute

Revisit the glory days of drag strips and muscle cars with your entries to win a show-stopping 1969 Hurst/Olds tribute convertible, rotisserie-restored by Thornton Muscle Cars of Quakertown, Pennsylvania. As the nation’s leading Oldsmobile 442 specialist, Thornton had the honor of restoring one of the three original 1969 Hurst/Olds convertibles.

With over $100,000 spent on its restoration, this street-scorching 1969 Hurst/Olds convertible is old-school Detroit iron at its finest. Period-correct down to the most minuscule detail, it features a 455ci big-block engine, a Hurst Dual/Gate floor shifter and console, power brakes and steering, dual-comfort air conditioning, a fully restored factory-issued AM/FM 8-track stereo, and tilt steering.

No wonder the Hurst/Olds was called the “Gentleman’s Muscle Car.” This grand-prize Hurst/Olds convertible tribute was selected to attend the country’s most prestigious muscle-car shows like the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals.

Grand Prize #2: 2024 GMC Sierra Denali “Hurst Hauler”

This special ordered Denali is bathed in Summit White with a Jet Black interior. With 420 horsepower from its factory V-8 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission for easy highway cruising, this is a premium ride for every joyride down the highway. Extra-cost factory options include a Denali Reverse package, Brembo performance brakes, tri-fold hard tonneau cover, multi-pro audio system, active exhaust, GMC multipro tailgate, and much more.

Two Amazing Hurst Prizes - One Lucky Winner

All it takes is one lucky entry to bring home this 1969 Hurst/Olds tribute convertible and this 2024 GMC Sierra Denali with Hurst upgrades. Veterans’ and children’s charities are counting on you. Enter now for your chance to win this incredible Hurst Performance pair!

